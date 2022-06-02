RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adekunle Gold impresses at NPR's Music Tiny Desk performance

Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold dazzled the audience as he put up an impressive performance at NPR's Music Tiny Desk.

Adekunle Gold who's currently on tour in the United States and Canada made a stop at Tiny Desk where he showed the audience and fans what to expect from the 19-city tour.

The 'High' crooner performed some of the hits off his 2022 album 'Catch Me If You Can.' With the assistance of a dynamic live band, Adekunle Gold delivered a memorable rendition of his 2022 Headies nominated Song of the Year 'Sinner' featuring Lucky Daye. He also performed his hit singles 'Okay,' 'Something Different,' and 'One Woman' featuring American rapper and singer Ty Dolla $ign

READ ALSO : ADEKUNLE GOLD ANNOUNCES 'CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - THE 19-CITY JUNE - JULY US AND CANADA TOUR

Adekunle Gold's Tiny Desk performance sees him join global superstars Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Anderson Paak, and Harry Styles as artists who have put up unforgettable performances for the coveted NPR Music Tiny Desk stage.

While speaking on his Tiny Desk performance, Adekunle Gold said

“Music is my life, music has allowed me to communicate and music has showed me that there truly is no limit to creativity. I hope that as we celebrate Black Music Month, Black people in all our varieties of descent realize that there are no boundaries to what we can achieve and create. I hope that we truly see ourselves as the magical creators that we are. Thank you NPR and Tiny Desk for allowing me to create.”

Fans and music lovers will be proud of Adekunle Gold's performance which further showcases his talent as a dynamic Afrobeats star.

You can watch Adekunle Gold's NPR's Tiny Desk Music Performance Here

