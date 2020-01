Artist: Adekunle Gold featuring Kizz Daniel

Song Title: Jore

Genre: Afropop

Album: Afropop Vol. 1

Date of release: January 30, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Pheelz and Major Banggz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After weeks of constant promo, the song is finally out. I don't like it, but it sounds like the typical Kizz Daniel song that will find a way to creep up on you over the coming weeks and become your best friend. It also has a resonant hook.

You can listen to the song below;