Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold kicks off 2024 with a party-starting jam.

The award-winning hitmaker has kicked off 2024 with a new single titled 'The Life I Choose' released on February 22, 2024.

The single produced by Kel P is an uptempo record that sees Adekunle Gold deliver its most Street-leaning song yet in a song that is reminiscent of the style of production popularized by Street pop legend Terry G in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The single starts with a sampling from social media figure DJ Chicken which sets the mood for the blend of White Garment church type percussions and bells on which Adekunle Gold thumps his chest while stating that this is the life he chose and he has every intention of living it to the fullest.

The single sees Adekunle Gold similarly kick off his 2024 as he did in 2023 with the hit single 'Party No Dey Stop' featuring Zinoleesky which earned a place in the top 10 of Pulse Nigeria's hottest songs of 2023.

Adekunle Gold enjoyed an impressive 2023 with the release of his fifth album 'Tequila Ever After' which heralded his successful tour of North America.

In 2024, Adekunle Gold is set to continue his tour with the next stop being the United Kingdom and his latest single is set to kick off what can be expected to be another busy year.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

