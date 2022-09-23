Artist: Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold drops '5 Star' remix featuring Rick Ross
Nigerian sensational Afro-Pop star Adekunle Gold has released the remix of his hit single '5 Star' on which he features celebrated American rapper Rick Ross.
Song Title: 5 Star remix
Genre: Afro-Pop
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: Kel P
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds
Features: 1 - Rick Ross
Label: Platoon
Details/Takeaway: Adekunle Gold goes international with the remix of his single '5 Star'. He taps Rick Ross a man who knows how to eloquently capture the 5 Star life Adekunle Gold wishes to convey to listeners.
