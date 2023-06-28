ADVERTISEMENT
I'm releasing the craziest project you will hear this year - Adekunle Gold

Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold is talking tough ahead of his upcoming album 'Tequila Ever After'.

Ahead of his highly anticipated upcoming album 'Tequila Ever After', Adekunle Gold is talking tough as he boasts that the upcoming album will be the craziest project of 2023.

'I'm dropping the craziest project you will hear anywhere this year," Adekunle Gold tweeted on June 27, 2023.

Adekunle Gold also stated that once his album drops, it's material if one is a fan or not as they have no choice but to feel the music.

Adekunle Gold kicked off 2023 on a strong note with the release of hit songs including 'Party No Dey Stop' on which he features Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky with whom he celebrates his rise from suburbs of Agege to international superstardom. The hit single enjoyed commercial and critical success as it reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 and was ranked the best song of the first quarter of 2023 by Pulse Nigeria.

In addition to the release of his fifth album, Adekunle Gold will be kicking off his 2023 Summer Tour on September 22nd at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas before making stops at several cities where he will dazzle listeners with his superlative stagecraft.

