This was made known in an official statement by the company recently highlighting details about the challenge.

According to the announcement, the competition will have young talented artistes create videos of themselves singing or rapping around the title ‘Ace Music Rush’ along with the hashtag #AceMusicRush. The entries will be reposted on the brand’s Instagram page and the one with the most engagement wins the competition with the grand prize of N100,000.

Ace Artiste Management launches 'Rush Challenge' to reward young talents

Speaking about the competition, the CEO, Solomon Idonije disclosed that the decision to start the competition is to enable young talents have an opportunity to shine and earn alongside. Idonije added that encouraging budding talents is one of the ethos of the company, and such competitions further underscores their value.

"At Ace Artiste Management, we are concerned not just about established talents but also about budding ones. We know the potentials of an average Nigerian talent and we also understand the challenges they are going through hence why we thought to start the ‘rush challenge’. As a company, we are happy to support as many talented individuals that require our services especially in the areas of management, music production and even promotion," he said.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, AAM is an artiste management agency with interest in helping musicians build a solid and thriving career in the music industry leveraging innovative strategies, constant promotion, and the development of artistes. The company prioritizes innovation, trust and excellence and its vision; to become a reputable stakeholder in the music industry and a safe haven for artistes, helping them maximize their talents.

