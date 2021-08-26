Accountability Lab Nigeria Continues To Empower Youths to Drive Advocacy With 'Voice2Rep Project'

This year’s theme will focus on business integrity and human rights which aims to reiterate the need for change, human rights, and accountability in governance in the country.

To commemorate the album release, a series of events have been scheduled to take place in Lagos and Abuja which includes a Voice2Rep national concert on the 27th and 29th of August respectively. The Live shows also include a clout live session, a playlist event on the 26th of August, and an album listening session on the 28th of August 2021.

The project, which is sponsored by Luminate and the Government of the Netherlands, is one of the many efforts by Accountability Lab to shift societal norms and solve intractable challenges that have left a shadow on the country.

The album provides an alternative gateway for advocacy thereby hoisting a new generation of activists that will wield music as a weapon of criticism against oppression in Nigeria.

With conspicuous efforts shown by the youths to resist being bystanders in the face of oppression particularly within the purview of bad governance, Accountability Lab has tapped into their desire for change by providing a platform that utilizes music as a tool for activism to increase civic awareness in Nigeria.

The Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh said: “It is an axiom that music is a universal language and there is no better time than now to encourage young talent to lend their voices to social activism through their art now that the Nigerian music industry has transcended beyond our borders”.

The 13-track body of art which features talented Voice2Rep artists highlights the violation of human rights while uplifting the resilient spirit of citizens and promoting citizen’s collective responsibility in nation-building.

Voice2Rep provides a platform for creative artists to promote socially conscious music that fosters advocacy for greater accountability and positive social change in Nigeria while connecting artists with mentorship opportunities to navigate the entertainment industry for success.

Live Show Dates:

1. Clout live session - 5:30pm. 26th of August 2021. Live at @Cloutafrica on YouTube and Instagram

2. Moni's Playlist - 7pm. 26th of August 2021. Venue: The Patio 1 Fola Osibo Rd Lekki phase 1. Lagos.

3. Voice2rep national concert - 8pm. 27th of August. Venue: New Afrika Shrine, Lagos.

4. Album listening session - 6pm. 28th of August. Venue: Sao Cafe, 25, Prince Adelowo Adedeji str, Off Admiralty Way, Lagos.

5. Voice2rep concert - 5pm. 29th of August. Venue: Hilton, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.