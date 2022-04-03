RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

Joachim Nnaemeka Emeodi also known as Joanny is a multi-talented artist, music producer and composer, he is signed to RAK record label.

He has made waves in the international music scene of Melbourne with hit singles, songs composed for other musicians and notable performances supporting international acts on tour within Australia and beyond.

The self-taught music producer and pianist started music in 2013 and has not looked back since then, he debuted in the Nigerian music industry in 2021 with the project “People, Times and Emotions”, which was released in August 2021.

The project awarded him visibility on prestigious media outlets such as; Trace, MTV Africa and Soundcity, hit singles off the EP premiered on top radio stations within Nigeria, multiple editorial music features on Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, and Audiomack, a Glitch Africa session, and a cover feature on Audollaz, an Australian magazine. 2021 was a phenomenal year for the artist.

“Music is my muse, and it directs my creativity to compose songs based on how I feel, music should not be limited to genres or styles.” – Joachim ‘Joanny’ Emeodi.

Joanny is a certified son of the soil who hails from the eastern part of Nigeria, where he attained his elementary and initial tertiary studies before he moved to Australia to further his education as a mechanical engineer at the Melbourne Institute of Engineering.

He is a man of many interests as he is also passionate about girl-child education across Africa and gender equality development projects. When he is not making music, he is playing sports, video games or relaxing in front of an ocean view or at the park with loved ones.

The talented artist had an incredible debut in 2021 and is starting the second quarter of 2022 with a new single release titled ‘Body Count’ on the 8th of April 2022. The single promises to set the airwaves aflame as it was produced by Ceecee Beatz and Blaise Beats.

The new single is available for pre-order across music platforms.

