MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

MUIS attracted attention with 'Saati Ramoni' a heartfelt Pop variant of the ever-growing emo-driven Street gospel music.

At a time when Pop music seems to be suffering a disconnect from the mass audience due to the sonic proliferation of a tired Afropop sound, the industry could desperately use emerging artists willing to take on the daring task of injecting sonic diversity and excitement into the soundscape.

Muis' debut EP presents him as one of the talents capable of taking from different sounds and combining them for a refreshing take on Afropop.

He takes from his faith as he shares his struggles and a yearning for comfort to create the heartfelt 'Saati Ramoni' where his writing connects the feelings of the average Nigerian listener and the melodies and vocals carry the poignancy needed to inspire the needed pathos.

On the Ozedikus's produced 'Omalicha' Muis showed his capacity to make the everyday Afropop record driven by simplistic lyricism drenched in the Afrobeats dictionary. While there are pockets of distinctive melodies, he seems to just have made what can be considered one of those songs. While the ability to make the easily enjoyable is a test of every decent artist the ability to elevate it with striking vibrant deliveries, melodic sequences, and stunning one-liners is what makes a hit and defines a star. As he progresses in his career, these are elements that Muis can and should grow.

His blend of patois with pidgin on 'Oh My Gyal' on the Dancehall Garage bounce shows versatility and made for a good record driven by smooth melodies and a flow scheme that suggests some Maleek Berry influences on his sound. A similarity that's also noticeable on slow burner 'Wayo'.

'My Baby' is a fine effort to deliver a commercial single suitable for TikTok servicing. The song is a pastiche of influences as he sounds like Rema while also adopting the Asake-type flow scheme on a log drum-propelled record.

A young artist, Muis is quite expectedly inspired by a generation of Afropop stars as noticeable in his debut project. He has shown his understanding of the rudimentary of making Afropop records which is important for every artist. However, these influences on his sound float to the surface a little too much on the EP thus while the songs are enjoyable, they also remind listeners of different superstars a little more than they should.

Little wonder that Muis' talent shines more in 'Saati Ramoni' where he embraces his peculiarities and delivers from deep within. If he lets himself tap more into that side of him, he has the potential to do great things.

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.4/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.3/2

Production: 1.4/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.3/2

TOTAL - 6.8

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

