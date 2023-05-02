M3lon shows readiness to disrupt the Afropop scene with 'Exs & Os' EP [Pulse Review]

Coming from the same creative pipeline (Keyqaad) that delivered the supremely talented superstar Omah Lay and the multi-talented genre bender Kaestyle, M3lon comes with heavy expectations most of which he has sufficiently met with his debut project.

Across four tracks, M3lon shares a word for his Exes, the women that are the subject of his desires, while also retaining a bad boy cadence to strike a balance.

On the BeatsbyTimmy mid-tempo stunner 'Space', M3lon employs some belligerence as he refuses to be stressed by the unreasonable demands of a damsel whom he shades for her duplicity. M3lon's swaggering flows and the aggressiveness subtly delivered through pop rap combine perfectly with the expertly laid beats for a smooth pop arrangement.

He switches to being a lover boy in 'Bibanke' where displays his Afrobeats credential as he lays a catchy melody that's a commendable revisionism of the style that echoed through different eras of Nigerian mainstream music. His sampling of Asa's record of the same song and the blend of jazz at the latter part of the song elevates the record.

His vocals shine in 'Gold Digger' where he taps Street-pop maestro Zinoleesky. The log drums combine with the chords to strike a balance between Afrobeats and Amapiano. And while this song displays his singing ability, 'Coke Body' offers insight into his versatility as he weaves through the beat in a technique that blends Street-pop and UK Swing cadences.

As a body of work, 'Exs & Os' allows M3lon to showcase his versatility while employing sonic populism. And while the EP doesn't successfully form an artistic identity for its curator, it retains the thematic and sonic fluidity which are essential elements in the making of a Pop star.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2