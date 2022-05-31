Yung L keeps it sweet & short- review of 'CLRS-EP'

It is almost 10 years since Yung L released 'Red Rose' and 7 years since he released 'SOS' whose music video might be the greatest in the history of Afrobeats. Both songs belong in the vaults of the greatest dancehall singles to ever emerged from Africa, and that is where Yung L also belongs, in the dancehall hall of fame.

In 'CLRS-EP,' Yung L plays around different sounds and with an impeccable delivery that is propelled by dancehall flows, Afrobeats melodic sequence, and performances. In this EP, Yung L keeps it simple, sweet, and short.

A Chocolate City artist at some point, Yung L could have easily ventured into rap if he wanted. His ability to conjure lines and mold them into beautiful rhythmic wordplay sets him apart. In 'Big Deal,' a reggae love rhythm, Yung L delivers a sequence of wordplay that keep listeners grounded from start to finish. The verses are punctuated with a catchy performative chorus. Masterfully delivered over a mid-tempo beat that's generously sprinkled with chords and saxophone, 'Big Deal' provides a sensual appeal that meshes with a reggae bad-man touch.

Yung L can sing and everyone should know this by now. For those who don't know, listen to 'Jo'. 'Jo' is one for the sexy ladies and it's easy on the ear and appealing to the acoustic senses. Yung L employs the services of Mr. Vegas who carried the second verse and delivered a soothing vocal performance. 'Jo's beat reminds you of the old school reggae beats with the waist-twisting and sexually provocative dance moves it inspires.

Yung L emerged in the early 2010s as a new school dancehall artist who was spicing up Nigerian dancehall with elements of Hip Hop. A decade later, Yung L hasn't lost this special touch. On 'Wishlist,' Yung L blends singing, melodic rap, and dancehall flows over heavy kicks as he delivers another love song.

'Wishlist' reminds me of Odunsi's 'Divine' which is a melodic performance over what is pretty much a rap beat. The only difference is that 'Wishlist,' has some elements of drill in the way the kicks are arranged.

It's performances like the one Yung L displayed on 'Set It Off' that make me stay captivated by his seamless infusion from Afrobeats in dancehall in a manner that makes the music sonically dancehall but still Afrobeats. When listening, you know what you're hearing is dancehall but you're also getting that melodic sequence and 'lamba' infusion that only Afrobeats can supply.

What's a Yung L album without an under-the-sheets track? In, 'Set It Off,' Mr. Marlay delivers free-flowing melodic verses he blends perfectly with a captivating chorus. Produced by Yung L and Chopstix, the beat perfectly straddles Afrobeats and dancehall which is a sonic representation of Yung L's talent.

If Yung L was ever going to jump on the Amapiano sound it's bound to be special. In 'Work It Out,' Yung L displays his range through an unperforated Amapiano song. Yung L's intention to keep it original saw him employ the services of South African vocalist Aubrey Gwana who provided the South African flavor that distinguishes their Amapiano. From the verses, to the chorus, and the infusion Swahili makes this single a remarkable one. If there's ever a perfect song, it's 'Work It Out.'

As far as 'CLRS - EP' goes, there is no flaw. For the production, Yung L, Chopstix, and TUC achieved perfection. The track selection and arrangement capture the easy, laid-back, and appealing idea behind the EP. And for Yung L, there's no limit to what his talent can deliver.