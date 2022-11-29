Ria Sean leaves little to the imagination in 'Love Station' [Pulse Album Review]

With her new EP 'Love Station', Ria Sean seeks to arrest the attention of listeners, and for this she crafts a collection of stimulating songs that excel on all fronts.

The ability to deliver stimulating music that jerks the senses and is also reconcilable to some extent with the artist is a major defining factor for female music stars.

In 'Love Station', Ria Sean embraces are desires as she employs impressive penmanship, vocal depth, R&B/Soul sound, and flawless delivery needed to tease listeners.

In an EP that suggests a coming of age as she uses bold writing to narrate her sexual desires. She cuts down on the innuendos and employs a more daring approach. In the opening track 'Needy' she talks about being horny and losing her mind after a satisfying romp that has her wanting more.

In 'Thai Food' she compares herself to a continental dish and demands that she be feverishly consumed and in 'Uptown Girl,' she talks about being a bad girl and she leaves little to the imagination as she holds up her sex game. She uses fragile vocals that evoke the required stimulants to enjoy the song and the delicate drums combine with her vocals to provoke a feverish desire in listeners.

In the Pop record 'Why', her vocals blend with Ayra Starr's as they sing about unrequited love. Even though the song is about heartbreak it carries a stimulating cadence that makes it a perfect tune for some makeup sex.

She rhymes delightfully on 'Still Love You' and 'Te Amo' where she sprinkled some French on the track for a sexual cadence that holds up the intentionality and effort she puts into the record even though she makes it all look effortless.

As the EP closes off with the Dancehall tune 'Thai Food', Ria Sean would have successfully left listeners hooked with the EP's sheer sonic appeal, stimulating lyrics, and sexually provocative delivery.

Final Thoughts

Ria Sean sort to deliver a stimulating project that will prepare the minds of listeners for her entry into the mainstream as another super-talented Pop star. It's needless to say 'Love Station' achieved this.

The EP is bold in its, diction, delivery, and overall artistic direction. From the first track to the last, Ria Sean gripped listeners with stimulating melodies and picture-painting lyrics.

If perhaps there was any uncertainty as to her abilities, this EP does a lot in eliminating it. With a project of this quality, Ria Sean is set to warm her way into the hearts of young female listeners who seek a bold outlet for their desires and also into the hearts of the men that hopelessly covet them.

With music this good, you just have to root for her.

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.7/2