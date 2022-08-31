'Raised To Power2': The Second Coming of Mz Kiss [Pulse Album Review]

She followed up her debut with a couple of decent singles as she attempted to establish herself as an indigenous rapper who even took the trouble to look the part.

While her music found an audience, it would appear that there was a conflict at the intersection between the artist and the art. At some point, it became difficult to reconcile the art with the personality of its maker. While there was no shortage of talent and there's no reason to question her hunger for success, Ms. Kizz will later reduce the frequency of her releases as she struggled to retain the attention of her audience through an art form that basically involved cos-playing a street act.

In 2021, Mz Kiss released 'Scopa Tu Mana' which features Niniola. It was still street music that leaned toward her initial offerings. The single didn't offer anything new or refreshing and just when we think we've seen all there's to her talent, she returns with a new EP 'Raised To Power2'.

In 'Raised To Power2', Mz Kiss hits the switch button that instantly transforms her from a street act to an appealing Pop star.

The 6-track EP offers a selection of singles with which she explores love and her desire for fame and success.

Haven seemingly bowed out of the music scene, we are left to guess the motivation for Mz Kiss' radio silence. It will follow that she might have become disillusioned with the art and perhaps its interpretation. On the opening single 'Fame', "I want the money and I want the fame" Ms. Kiss says, revealing that she never stopped craving the success and fame she know her talent could bring her. In spite of her desire for success, she makes it clear that she wasn't going to sacrifice her happiness in search of fame. "Do what you like...Make e no dey the society hand...I'm walking away if it no longer serves me" she says expressing her desire to take her destiny into her hands and decide whatever will become of it.

'Fame' carries a great message and also artistic importance as it offers a passage between the Mz Kiss as she then was and Mz Kiss the Pop artist that listeners were about to meet. She mixed pidgin, English, and Yoruba while deploying an interspersing of slang as she raps coherently and confidently.

The second coming of Mz Kiss will unfold throughout the EP starting with 'Kilode' where she sings about being a hard girl that eventually fell for someone I can only assume to be a Yoruba Demon. She allows her rap side to show as she switches between singing and pop rap to deliver a single that showcases her Pop star credentials.

On 'Farawe (Far Away)' she employs wordplay as she delivers another pop performance where she switches between Yoruba and English to deliver an easily digestible love song propelled by a delightful melody. She also employs rap flows and a sprinkling of quotables in what I consider to be a perfect song.

Mz Kiss displays impressive penmanship, range, and the ability to mold melody to deliver a mesh of sounds in making a stunning single with 'What's Love?'. In this Afroswing record, she switches to a dancehall bounce paired with violins to deliver a love song that has her asking tough questions inspired by the pain of unrequited love. More importantly, this single shows her understanding of the dominant soundscape while also infusing unique elements of her own.

One of the aspects of Mz Kiss' artistry endears fans to her delicately playful side that was rather chaotically conveyed through a razz means. She taps into that Barbie side on 'Girlie' and 'Ife Oni Baje'. On the former, she thins out her voice and deploys feminine charm to thrill. On the latter, she offers a reminder of her rap ability as she uses street hop flows with a conscious subtle progression that's befitting of a Popstar.

Again, it was never a question of talent. Mz Kiss then was offered a somewhat chaotic brand that had a soft speaking and appealing talent cosplaying a tough street act. It brings me great pleasure to say that with 'Raised to Power2', we can finally reconcile the art with the artist.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the second coming of Mz Kiss is upon us. Brace yourselves.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.7/2