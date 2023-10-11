ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kold AF shows refreshing uniqueness on 'KOLLIDE' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Earlier this year, I penned an article on why 2023 is the year for female artists in Afrobeats.

Kold AF
Kold AF

Recommended articles

Kold AF is one such entrance and her EP 'KOLLIDE' offers a refreshing feel of what she's made of. In partnership with producer BGRZ, Kold showcases her genre-bending ability that shares the spotlight with her impressive songwriting.

Through an exploration of Pop and R&B underlined by a Dancehall technique, Kold is bringing her uniqueness to Nigerian music and while her talent is being meticulously onboarded, she's already shown glimpses of something capable of disrupting the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

A marker of a talented artist is their ability to adjust to the requirements of every song, and Kold embodies this important quality.

When exploring the subject of heartbreak like in 'Broken' and in 'Chess & Checkers' her vocals pack the depth required to convey the feelings of hurt required to convince listeners. Similarly, she deploys an infectious melody and heartwarming delivery aided by the honest and relatable writing in 'Nobody 2 Somebody' which discusses her struggles and self-belief.

When she talks about her romantic emotions in 'Love N Peace' and explores desires in 'Tension', Kold effortlessly molds the melody and employs a delivery that packs the sensuality required to sell the song.

The music in 'KOLLIDE' isn't Afrobeats leaning. In fact, only 'Love N Peace' which seems to be a staple from the Wizkid Finishing School is the only song with major Afrobeats leaning while the use of Pidgin & Yoruba in 'Nobody 2 Somebody' and 'Two Man Ting' adds vital Afrobeats context to the songs. It's interesting to see that Kold has elected to showcase her uniqueness early on rather than attempting to kowtow to mainstream demands to attract listeners before switching to her favoured style.

What this means is that early on, listeners would have a fair understanding of her cadences and those who love her music would form a community that would grow within her journey. I would be the first to admit that Kold's music isn't the commercially TikTok-driven music that currently litters the mainstream. However, it's good music, and that gives it a strong fighting chance amongst digital listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit must be given to BGRZ whose production lifted Kold AF into her element and helped her offer impressive glimpses of her talent. A talent fit to earn her a place in the limelight.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

ADVERTISEMENT

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total: 7.6 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kold AF shows refreshing uniqueness on 'KOLLIDE' EP

Kold AF shows refreshing uniqueness on 'KOLLIDE' EP

Spotify announces Uganda’s Vinka as EQUAL ambassador for October

Spotify announces Uganda’s Vinka as EQUAL ambassador for October

Ice Spice announces collaboration with Rema

Ice Spice announces collaboration with Rema

Nollywood is filled with Jezebel's daughters - Charles Inojie

Nollywood is filled with Jezebel's daughters - Charles Inojie

Losing Daylight is solving Nollywood's documentation problem one find at a time

Losing Daylight is solving Nollywood's documentation problem one find at a time

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

The young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

The young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda immortalizes Mohbad in new song

Bella Shmurda immortalises Mohbad in new song

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria