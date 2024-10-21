Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

Gimba's talent was never in question. From shining next to Wizkid on DJ Tunez's 'Blessing' to putting up a fine show on Sarz Academy's combination project.

This talent further shines on his debut EP 'Amince De Tsari' which in Hausa language means "Trust The Process". Across 5 tracks, Gimba makes a statement of intent through artistry that makes him an artist to bet on.

For many fans, associates, and even the family members who watch him chase his dreams, Gimba is a beacon of hope for his community in Northern Nigeria where music stars seldom break into the Nigerian mainstream.

These questions over his ambitions and the fear that he might become just another great talent who didn't go through is a concern that drives him rather than cowers him. That these concerns are the first words on the project could make one think they have become an obsessive thought - the making of a nightmare as the title suggests. However, Gimba's bold declarations of faith, strength, and resilience to keep forging ahead announce that Gimba intends to live up to the talent he possesses, and this intention is underscored in the tracks that follow.

A singer who effortlessly molds melodies, Gimba harmoniously weaves his way through the mid-tempo production of 'F*ck You' where he says good riddance to bad love over tropical horns that offers some elements of live music.

While Gimba's talent has been noticed by the likes of Wizkid and DJ Tunez, the co-sign from Nigerian hip hop legend and iconic label boss Olamide Baddo whose guest verse has propelled several emerging acts to stardom is another major step on Gimba's ascension. On 'Tingrado' featuring Olamide, he smoothly interpolates lines from 9ice's all-timer 'Gongo Aso' as he crafts a heartfelt love record whose melodies draw in listeners and have them wanting more.

Like the pop stars whose success he aims to emulate, Gimba crafts love records that cater to female desires while offering utility for male listeners. One of those records is the sensual 'Only U' where he flaunts his melodies on a serenading tune that the production could have been improved to create a cinematic red light environment the song is aimed for.

While still chasing his dream of musical success, Gimba isn't letting the pressure get to him. On the project closer, he restates the resilience and drive with which he pursues a happy life.

While Gimba is ready, his music could still use some work. His writing on 'F*ck You' could be a lot clearer and his delivery could use some range. However, he's a talent ready, willing, and eager to carve a niche for himself in Nigerian pop music. With his debut EP 'Amince De Tsari', Gimba boldly continues to trust the process and bet on himself. There's enough in it for listeners to do the same.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.4/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.4/2