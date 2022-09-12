Erigga perfectly combines Vanity and Reality in 'The Lost Boy' [Pulse Album Review]

The rapper from Warri, Delta State was able to establish himself as the rap king of the South through his use of pidgin, a street-conversational delivery style, and lyrics packed with savvy punch lines packed with everyday relatability.

Outside the South, Erigga's music stuck out in the mainstream hip-hop scene that was dominated by swaggering English-speaking rappers and a collection of street-famous indigenous-speaking rappers.

After hanging around long enough to experience the sweet, bitter, and successful aspects of being an artist whose talent is shaped by the harsh realities of the streets, Erigga decides it's time to share these experiences in a 13-track album he calls 'The Lost Boy'.

"If I dey look wetin guy men dey talk for back...I for don stop dey rap" Erigga says in the opening track 'Inshalla' as he looks back on the heavy criticism of his rap style. After years of grinding and a display of resolute determination not to kowtow to the pressure, Erigga is now at a level where he can look his critics in the face and tell them to shut up.

'The Lost Boy' is a bragging right for Erigga who wishes to pass an emphatic message, and to achieve the desired result, he opts for unabashed showmanship. Rappers talk up themselves when they want to emphasize their status in the game and Erigga assembled a talented collection of artists while exploring different hip-hop sounds to send this message.

"The only L we dey take dey come with V," he says on 'L with V's' as he delivers a smooth rap in his trademark style. His confidence oozes through the bars and the swaggering delivery with which he throws around the names of designer brands which is now a part of his everyday life.

Even when he's trying to win the heart of his love interest, Erigga isn't engaging in some poetic romance. "I may not be the one for you but I'm the one that's right here," he says in 'How Many Gyals' which captures his status as a playboy who doesn't have time for romantic gestures. Known for his punchlines, Erigga was in great form on this single as he rhymes "Shook hand put" fancily across different lines. 'L with V's and 'How many Gyals' are sprinkled with so much vanity that it might have been intolerable for a less talented artist. However, with Erigga, the music holds up.

"All my guys are lit," he says on 'Lit' as he promises trips to exotic Islands and a good time with his equally rich friends. Alpha P matches Erigga's energy over an Afrobeat drum arrangement to deliver the "All my guys are ballers" message popular amongst hustlers. The lack of horns on this song is very obvious as its presence would have further emphasized its Afrobeat cadence.

Erigga's insistence on using money as a way to a woman's heart is perhaps shaped by the bad experiences he suffered at the hands of women when he wasn't successful.

It's hard not to see his decision to throw money at women in a take it or leave it style as a defense mechanism for past traumas. He gave insight into this in 'Cotton Candy', a song that captures his ascension into a higher realm as regards his music. His delivery is boss-like as he paints a sultry picture of the kind of canal pleasures money can buy. Even though he tries to be romantic and paint a perfect picture, he still struggles with commitment. Mephyz matches Erigga's extravagant display of talent as he lays a smooth chorus that provides the feel needed to enjoy the song that is maybe the best track on the album.

'A girl called Grace' offered more insight into Erigga's state of mind regarding his materialistic approach to relationships. On the Afro-swing record, he shares the different ways money attracts women and the accompanying liabilities. He understands the danger of committing to a woman who's after money hence his insistence to adopt an individual approach to love.

Erigga's success didn't fall on his laps. He is a man who toiled for the success he has and he doesn't intend to let anyone be it family, friends, or women take advantage of him. In 'Broke or Rich', he makes it clear that he works hard to get paid even beyond music, hence his reluctance to give handouts. His thoughts were assisted by a melodic chorus delivered by Jay Teazer. In 'Family Ties,' Erigga further emphasized his zero-tolerance leaches on a Highlife track with a quintessential Highlife chorus. Erigga's decision to also include and credit Comedian Igosave on the track shows how the comedy and music shape Warri's entertainment scene and served as a way out of the streets for young talents.

Erigga's music is a testament to his experiences on the streets. On the Drill track 'Vawulence', Erigga thumps his chest as a Street Don. In 'PTSD', he shares that his decision to make music was informed by tough experiences that left him two choices: Settle for life on the streets or find a way out through music. Erigga displays that he's in tune with the current state of Hip Hop in Nigeria as he joins forces with fast-rising rapper Odudumodu Blvck. The eponymous track 'The Lost Boy', further revealed the dangers of life in the streets that Erigga had to endure while working on his music as a way out. He calls out the political class for neglecting the people who turn around to become tools for politicians.

The album ends on a sober note as he delivers a spoken word where he shares the struggle. In an emotional track, he shares the pain from loss and hardship and how it inspired him to use his talent to free himself.

For Erigga, it was Get Rich or Die Trying. The result is 'The Lost Boy', a phenomenal album whose quality speaks for itself.

Final Points

In 'The Lost Boy', Erigga shares the story behind the struggle while holding up his success in an attempt to permanently silence his critics and he does this through a well-curated album.

He was able to carry along his loyal fans by retaining his trademark rap style and use of punchlines that are part of everyday life in the South. He displays an understanding of the current soundscape by teaming up with young hip-hop acts Psycho YP, Odumodu Blvck, and Jeriq. He was also able to use catchy hooks delivered by Jay Teaser and Mephyz to elevate the songs and give them Pop appeal.

He was able to offer different elements of Hip-hop sound that such as hardcore hip hop on 'PTSD', Afro-swing on 'A girl called Grace', R&B 'Cotton Candy', Highlife on 'Family Ties', and Drill on 'Vawulence' and 'Perfect Timing'. This makes for a balanced project that appeals to different listeners.

He shared experiences of poverty, crime, and police brutality that are instantly recognizable by listeners in the South and also relatable on different levels to other listeners.

The album sequence achieves coherence. The opening tracks see him flaunt his success. The songs flow into each other such as track 2 and 3 in which he flaunts his success, track 5-6 where he speaks on individualism, track 9-10 where he speaks on materialistic love, and track 11-12 where he shares his experience on the streets.

The production is top-notch and except for 'Lit' that could have used some horns, the production and sound engineering are on point.

Overall, Erigga's 'The Lost Boy' is a well-curated body of work. This writer will go as far as to call it one of the best Nigerian rap albums of 2022.

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.7/2