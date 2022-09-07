B impresses on debut EP 'Right Now' [Pulse Album Review]

In the opening track 'Right Now', B reveals that she is ready to showcase her talent. Over calm chords and a subtle baseline, B shares that her time is now and she's ready to bask in the pleasure that a conviction in her abilities offers.

On 'Resolving Something', B shares that she doesn't have time for needless drama as she's putting herself first. She uses an avant-garde Afrobeat progression to deliver a song that sonically straddles Afrobeat and Swing.

B blends Pop Rap with melodious singing in 'Run my Miles' where she emphasizes her desire to live life on her terms. The delivery is bold and the writing is pleasant which allows her to make easily digestible music.

The EP closes with 'Ease Your Mind' where B duets with Arenye and together they deliver a soothing feel good tune for lovers who just wants simple pleasures.

Overall, 'Right Now' is an impressive EP through which B showcases herself as an artist whose sound is impossible to pidgin hole into a genre but appealing to a wide audience.

Pulse Nigeria

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2