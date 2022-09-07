B impresses on debut EP 'Right Now' [Pulse Album Review]

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

There are several fast-rising stars whose talent is bringing some delightful complexities to Afrobeats. Amongst this talent is B whose music is a delightful mesh of Pop and R&B with the artistic nonconformism of Alternative music.

In her debut EP 'Right Now', B offers her peculiar talent over four tracks where she shares her thoughts on self-love, romantic endeavors, her ambitions, and the pursuit of simple pleasures.

In the opening track 'Right Now', B reveals that she is ready to showcase her talent. Over calm chords and a subtle baseline, B shares that her time is now and she's ready to bask in the pleasure that a conviction in her abilities offers.

On 'Resolving Something', B shares that she doesn't have time for needless drama as she's putting herself first. She uses an avant-garde Afrobeat progression to deliver a song that sonically straddles Afrobeat and Swing.

B blends Pop Rap with melodious singing in 'Run my Miles' where she emphasizes her desire to live life on her terms. The delivery is bold and the writing is pleasant which allows her to make easily digestible music.

The EP closes with 'Ease Your Mind' where B duets with Arenye and together they deliver a soothing feel good tune for lovers who just wants simple pleasures.

Overall, 'Right Now' is an impressive EP through which B showcases herself as an artist whose sound is impossible to pidgin hole into a genre but appealing to a wide audience.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total: 8.1 - Champion

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
