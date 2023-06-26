Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

One song on the album that has struck listeners all around the globe is the speaker-rattling Ampiano Dance record 'Unavailable' which is setting the pace as the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023.

From social media down to the street, the single has become an anthem as Davido once again shows why he's Africa's most reliable hitmaker.

Behind this monumental record is an incredible producer Ragee whose talent is just as striking as his producer tag.

In this Pulse interview, Ragee talks about his production journey, his relationship with ace producer Magisticks, and how much his life has changed since he produced a smash hit for Davido.

Ragee's journey into music production isn't a straightforward one like that of many producers that were drawn to musical instruments before pivoting into production. Ragee's journey started at the university where he was a musician who enjoyed rapping and who couldn't afford the type of beats he needed. It was this necessity that inspired Ragee to consider music production.

"Back in the University, I used to rap and sing, and one, I couldn't pay producers so I said to myself that these producers don't have two heads so instead of paying them to make beats for me, I will rather make those beats for myself and use the money to promote my music."

Deciding to pick up production was not easy for Ragee as he had no previous skills but spending time in the studio watching producers make beats for him allowed him to learn through osmosis.

"I didn't know I could make beats but I was a studio rat so I got to see producers make beats for me and I didn't know that I was subconsciously learning. When I started making my beats, I was just practicing making the beats like that and even my friends used to laugh at me and say "Guy! Your beats not sweet" "

It was from gradually making beats for himself that Ragee eventually got to produce for an artist who paid him for his services. And although Ragee's motivation for music production was to further propel his music through a Do It Yourself approach, he would later find music production to be profitable and less expensive compared to being an artist, which led him to venture into production full-time.

"I was just making my beats and learning until one day in 2017 a guy said a producer should hit him up and I did. It was the first production I was paid for and I felt that boy if they could pay producers this much I would rather just stick to production because it was less expensive than being an artist."

Starting professionally in 2017, Ragee has steadily honed his skills while gradually evolving from emerging to an established producer. He considers the journey an integral part of his career because his process to fame is what enabled him to pick up the experiences and lessons needed in helping find his feet.

"I don't despise my early beginnings because the lessons I picked up on the way have been very important. I tell myself that if I blew up in 2017, I won't know the things I do now about production and the music business as a whole."

After becoming an established producer, Ragee has gone on to produce for Nigerian megastar Davido and this has been life-changing for him. His efforts on 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys off Davido's latest album 'Timeless' has been critical for Ragee just as the record has been integral in reestablishing Davido's place as Africa's foremost hitmaker.

Ragee shares that he got the career-changing chance of producing for Davido through Magicsticks who was his producer during his rapping days. And it's the close friendship he shared with Magicsticks whom he credits for teaching him a lot about production that got him an introduction to the megastar. Ragee recalled the experience of meeting Davido and the excitement he felt getting to share studio time with the megastar.

"Davido was working with Magicsticks and Magic being a good friend and brother told me to send beats he could play for him."

An excited Ragee sent just one beat to Magicsticks in what was an impressive assurance of his ability and the beat is what turned out to be the smash hit 'Unavailable'.

"When I sent it Magic he was like this beat is hard. We recorded it and when Baddest (Davido) heard it he liked it. I don't want to brag but most of the songs me and my guys make are bangers. I'm sure if the world hears the beat they will go crazy so I wasn't surprised that Davido likes it."

Despite his assurance in the quality of his production on 'Unavailable', Ragee revealed that he never expected the song to become an international hit.

"I knew the song would become a hit in Nigeria but I'm very surprised at the global numbers it's pulling and see people all over the world dancing to the song."

Aside from 'Unavailable', Ragee also produced 'Picasso' on Davido's 'Timeless' and he describes the single as his favourite production yet. For him, assembling log drums for a speaker-rattling beat is a stroll in the park but it's more artistic task to curate a beat like 'Picasso'.

"If you wake me in the middle of the night, I can make 15 variants of 'Unavailable' beat for you, but 'Picasso' is one of those beats that's a gem to me so it's my favourite."

Ragee's career has reached a new peak since he worked with Davido with his Instagram followers doubling and his catchy producer increasingly more sought after.

"I think I got that my own life-changing one song," Ragee says about the impact of 'Unavailable' in his career.

"My Instagram went from 12K to almost 24K after 'Unavailable' dropped and there are lots of people hitting me up that they want to work with me. And most importantly, my price has gone up."

Ragee started as a rapper and singer, and it was during his musical career that he got the name Ragee due to the passion in his music and a passion (rage) that still exists in his production. Now a producer, Ragee is not shutting the doors to a career 180° in the future.

"For now, I don't know. Y'all just stay tuned and follow my life."

Ragee is currently on an ascension and he's looking forward to delivering more hit records whether as a producer or through collaborations.