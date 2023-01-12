After establishing himself as one of the biggest artists on the continent in 2012, Ice Prince delivered his impressive sophomore album 'Fire Of Zamani' in 2013.
Albums turning 10 in 2023
2013 was a big year for Nigerian music as both superstars and up-and-coming talents released new projects.
KCee released his album 'Take Over' which delivered the smash hit single Limpopo.
Both Reminisce and Olamide delivered new albums that ushered in the domination of local rappers.
In the female end of the industry, Tiwa Savage released her debut project 'Once Upon A Time' which positioned her as a continental superstar.
Below are some of the Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2023.
- Iyanya - 'Desire' released June 3, 2013
Banky W - 'R&B W' released February 14, 2013
- Burna Boy - 'Life' released August 12, 2013
- Brymo - 'Merchant, Dealers, and Slaves' released October 20, 2013
- Olamide - 'Baddest Guy Ever Liveth' released November 7, 2013
- D’banj - 'D'King’s Men' released June 24, 2013
- Reminisce - 'Alaga Ibile' released November 7, 2013
- Blackmagic - 'Blackmagic version 2.0' released December 11, 2013
- KCee - 'Take Over' released November 1, 2013
- Sound Sultan - 'Me, Myself, and Eye' released September 2, 2013
- Tiwa Savage - 'Once Upon A Time' released July 2, 2013
- Solid star - 'Grace & Glory' released October 1, 2013
- Ice Prince - 'Fire of Zamani' October 28, 2013
- Dr Sid - 'Siduction' released December 20, 2013
- Jesse Jagz - 'Jagz Nation Vol 1' released October 7, 2013
