'A bigger venue coming soon' Asake tells London fans after selling out three dates in minutes

This led Asake to put out another date for 15th December which sold out in minutes and led to the announcement of another 17th December show which like the two dates also sold out in minutes.

In a new post on his Twitter account, Asake admitted that he might have downplayed the level of acceptance and patronage he enjoys in the UK where his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' reached NO.1 on the UK Apple Music Album Chart and spend multiple days atop the chart.

A possible O2 Arena show?: In the post, Asake revealed that he has been getting lots of complaints about the availability of the tickets and many fans were yet to get a ticket despite extending the show to three dates.

In light of this, Asake revealed that he is working on a bigger venue and the information will be released soon.

His statement has led to speculations that he might be eyeing the 20,000 O2 Arena which has been headlined by Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.