'A bigger venue coming soon' Asake tells London fans after selling out three dates in minutes

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rave of the moment and hottest Afrobeats act of 2022, Asake has appreciated his UK fans after selling out three dates in minutes while also expressing his understanding of the high demand for his tickets.

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Details: Red hot artist Asake has taken to his Twitter account to appreciate his UK fans for turning out in mass to purchase the tickets for his O2 Brixton Show in minutes.

Earlier this week, On Friday, September 30th 2022, Asake put out the ticket for his first London show which was held on October 3rd and the ticket sold out in under 5 minutes.

This led Asake to put out another date for 15th December which sold out in minutes and led to the announcement of another 17th December show which like the two dates also sold out in minutes.

In a new post on his Twitter account, Asake admitted that he might have downplayed the level of acceptance and patronage he enjoys in the UK where his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' reached NO.1 on the UK Apple Music Album Chart and spend multiple days atop the chart.

A possible O2 Arena show?: In the post, Asake revealed that he has been getting lots of complaints about the availability of the tickets and many fans were yet to get a ticket despite extending the show to three dates.

In light of this, Asake revealed that he is working on a bigger venue and the information will be released soon.

His statement has led to speculations that he might be eyeing the 20,000 O2 Arena which has been headlined by Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Asake has so far sold out three dates for the 5,000 capacity O2Brixton Hall and a 4th date will see him sell out 20,000 tickets which is the size of the O2. Headlining the O2 will be another giant and unprecedented stride for a breakout artist in a year where Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' has broken streaming records and emerged as the biggest Afrobeats artist.

