9ice recruits Tiwa Savage for new single 'Ko Kanye'
Afrobeats legend 9ice has released a new single titled 'Ko Kanye'. The single features award-winning megastar Tiwa Savage.
Song Title: Ko Kanye
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022
Producer: Rexxie
Length: 2 minutes 48 Seconds
Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage
Label: Alapomeji Ancestor Records
Details/Takeaway: 9ice is a legend who has thrilled listeners with his sensational talent for years. His latest single 'Ko Kanye' features the hugely talented Tiwa Savage who adds her sensational vocals to 9ice's unique style to deliver a sensational tune.
