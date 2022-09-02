RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

9ice recruits Tiwa Savage for new single 'Ko Kanye'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legend 9ice has released a new single titled 'Ko Kanye'. The single features award-winning megastar Tiwa Savage.

9ice - Ko Kanye
9ice - Ko Kanye

Artist: Tiwa Savage

Recommended articles

Song Title: Ko Kanye

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022

Producer: Rexxie

Song Art:

9ice - Ko Kanye
9ice - Ko Kanye Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 48 Seconds

Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage

Label: Alapomeji Ancestor Records

Details/Takeaway: 9ice is a legend who has thrilled listeners with his sensational talent for years. His latest single 'Ko Kanye' features the hugely talented Tiwa Savage who adds her sensational vocals to 9ice's unique style to deliver a sensational tune.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today on prime video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today on prime video

9ice drops new album 'Tip of the Iceberg II'

9ice drops new album 'Tip of the Iceberg II'

9ice recruits Tiwa Savage for new single 'Ko Kanye'

9ice recruits Tiwa Savage for new single 'Ko Kanye'

Skiibii teams up with Tiwa Savage for new single 'Flex'

Skiibii teams up with Tiwa Savage for new single 'Flex'

Trending

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

Wiz Made In Lagos

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification