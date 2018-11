news

9ice has shared his latest single, 'Keys.'

Days after the release of his last single, 'Esese Bere Ni', 9ice returns with this new one he titles, 'Keys.'

The record, dipped in his traditional Yoruba proverbs and a smooth delivery is a mellow love tune as 9ice gives the keys to his heart to the one he loves.

“Keys” was produced, mixed and mastered by Olumix. The video has been shot and it is expected to drop shortly.