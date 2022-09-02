Artist: 9Ice
9ice drops new album 'Tip of the Iceberg II'
Afrobeats legend 9ice AKA Alapomeji has released a new album titled 'Tip of the Iceberg II'.
Album Title: Tip of the Iceberg II
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Crackermello), (Track 2 - DPLUS), (Track 3 - Rexxie), (Track 4 - Runcheck), (Track 5, 8 - Unknown), (Track 6,7 - Ploops)
Song Art:
Length: 23 minutes 01 Seconds
Features: 6 - Zlatan, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Allan B, Bella Shmurda, Wyclef Jean
Label: Alapomeji Ancestor Records
Details/Takeaway: 9ice is a legend who has dazzled listeners with his talent for over a decade. In his latest album, he recruits the assistance of some of Afrobeats finest acts to deliver another thrilling album.
