8tch releases, 'Ceiling Conversations EP'

Motolani Alake

Nigerian sensational rapper, singer, and songwriter 8tch ( pronounced "H") has released his fourth body of work titled "Ceiling Conversations (Vol.1)". The five-track tape dwells on relative stories across different societal issues, hence the name "ceiling conversations."

According to the rapper: "Ceiling Conversations is ME in YOU, YOU in ME and WE in US", a phrase that connotes that each human has a tiny part of them in another person, no matter how little.

Standing out from the project is the song '9-5 in Lagos', which perfectly captures the struggle of a typical working class system in Lagos. The picture was painted even more brilliantly with a video.

8tch - 9-5 In Lagos (Official Video)

With storytelling rap a core element of the genre, 8tch outdid himself with this masterpiece project titled "ceiling conversations." A MUST LISTEN!

Stream the project here.

Tems. (Apple Music)