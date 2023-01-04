7 Nigerian artists that might drop new projects in 2023

Several artists are expected to drop new projects in 2023, especially artists who didn't drop projects in the preceding year.

Here are 7 artists who might drop new projects in 2023.

1. Oxlade

After enjoying a stellar 2022 with the international success of his hit single 'Kulosa', the Nigerian Pop star might be set for the release of his debut album in 2023.

Oxlade has been in the industry for some years now and during this time, he has wowed listeners with his captivating vocals and melodies.

2. Ruger

Nigerian Dancehall superstar Ruger enjoyed a great 2022 with the release of the deluxe version of his 'Second Wave' EP. The project delivered the hit singles 'Dior' and 'Girlfriend' with which he dazzled listeners before releasing 'Asiwaju' to wrap up a successful year.

Ruger has previously teased the idea of his debut album being released in 2023 and fans will be looking forward to it.

3. Joeboy

The Afrobeats superstar had a mixed 2022 with his singles not reaching the level of 'Alcohol' with which he dominated 2021.

2023 will make it 2 years since Joeboy released his debut album 'Somewhere between Beauty & Magic' and he might be set for his sophomore release this year.

4. Olamide

2022 was the first time Olamide failed to release a project since he made his debut in 2010. The YBNL boss spent 2022 contributing to the unprecedented domination of his artist Asake.

Olamide has announced that he intends to release an album in 2023 which might also be his last in a long time. Fans will be excitedly awaiting the release of the bittersweet album from the megastar.

5. Davido

Although he had to put off the release of his 4th album in 2022, the African megastar appeared on a handful of hit singles with which he asserted his influence.

In 2023, Davido is set to return with new music and possibly a new project that might be his most important one yet.

6 Brymo

Nigerian Folk artist Brymo has consistently put out new projects since the release of his debut project.

This run can be expected to extend into 2023 as Brymo is very likely to release a new project as he continues to grow his catalog and prove himself as a special artist.

7. Fave

The fast-rising sensation released her debut EP 'Riddim 5' in January 2022 and it delivered the chart-topping single 'Baby Riddim'.