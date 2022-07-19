RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

7 Afrobeats songs that reflect your financial status

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Adeayo Adebiyi

Whether you have 30 billion in your bank account or just 2k, we have a song for you.

These songs reflects financial status [Topnaija]
These songs reflects financial status [Topnaija]

Nigeria is at a critical time economically as the gap between the haves and the haves not is widened like never before.

Recommended articles

Despite the continuous assault on the economic well-being of Nigerians, the citizens have continued to thrive to keep their heads above water.

In recognition of the daily struggles of Nigerians to achieve financial success, we have highlighted seven songs that capture the different financial statuses in society.

This song is for those doing BDSM with poverty. Individuals who are tired of being broke and they have turned to a higher power to liberate them from the grips of ‘Sapa’ (Serious absence of purchasing ability).

A song for the tech bros, others who are earning in dollars and those who earn so much money but are always complaining about being broke.

This song is for hustlers who are laser-focused on making money and attaining a financial status where they can measure up with the elites.

The song encapsulates the mindset of people who say, “I go soon make am.” They are steadily putting in the work with the belief that the hustle will pay off someday soon.

These people are not deterred by their current account balance - which is currently in red.

These people are always ordering food and going for weekend getaways and posting “any small money, na enjoyment’ and “don’t worry about my future”.

This song is for people who don’t have as much money as they need or want but have chosen to find happiness amidst the gloom.

This is the song that should be played anytime you walk into the club or spray money at a party.

It is for the wealthy individuals who are movers and shakers of society. They are the one-percenters who are hailed by musicians at a party and who many people aspire to.

This song is for people with 'new money' . People who just ‘blew’, travelling to Dubai, tasting champagne for the first time and experiencing the first taste of luxury.

The song captures the financial status of individuals who have achieved what 9ice called “Small work, plenty money.”

This song is for people with mad money. Those who travel to Italy just for the Gelato and to Kenya to see the Giraffe and back to Italy again to chill at Palazzo Versace.

They put their money in people’s faces and never miss an opportunity to make a statement.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything. Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mami Wata: Post-production wraps for CJ Obasi directed film

Mami Wata: Post-production wraps for CJ Obasi directed film

'This grief is indescribable' - Ada Ameh’s alleged partner breaks silence

'This grief is indescribable' - Ada Ameh’s alleged partner breaks silence

New ‘Symphony’ teaser debuts ahead of September release

New ‘Symphony’ teaser debuts ahead of September release

7 Afrobeats songs that reflect your financial status

7 Afrobeats songs that reflect your financial status

Davido calls out INEC for failing to issue certificate of return to his uncle days after winning Osun gov election

Davido calls out INEC for failing to issue certificate of return to his uncle days after winning Osun gov election

Seyi Law celebrates wife as she graduates from Coventry University

Seyi Law celebrates wife as she graduates from Coventry University

Talented singer-songwriter Russy drops new single 'Fine Lady'

Talented singer-songwriter Russy drops new single 'Fine Lady'

MI Abaga announces date for his upcoming album

MI Abaga announces date for his upcoming album

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art