ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

65 Reggae Albums listed up for consideration at the 66th Grammys

Reymond Awusei Johnson

There are currently 65 reggae albums being considered for potential nomination in the Best Reggae Album category at the 66th Grammy Awards, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Grammy Awards statue
Grammy Awards statue

Among the notable contenders in the Best Global Album category are Stephen Marley with his critically acclaimed "Old Soul," Shaggy with the soca-influenced "In the Mood," and Morgan Heritage with "The Homeland."

Recommended articles

Additionally, artists like Burna Boy, Baaba Maal, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Wizkid are also in consideration. It's important to note that the eligibility period for the 2024 Grammys covers recordings released from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, and only those commercially released in the United States are eligible for consideration.

The first round of voting for nominations began on October 11, and the Recording Academy has released key dates and deadlines for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The official nominees for the 2024 Grammys will be unveiled on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is a highly anticipated music awards ceremony that acknowledges the best recordings, compositions, and artists from the eligibility year, as determined by the members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stars of 'Before 30' return for production of its sequel 'After 30'

Stars of 'Before 30' return for production of its sequel 'After 30'

65 Reggae Albums listed up for consideration at the 66th Grammys

65 Reggae Albums listed up for consideration at the 66th Grammys

RMD, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Kunle Remi to receive special acting awards at AFRIFF

RMD, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Kunle Remi to receive special acting awards at AFRIFF

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and wife are officially parents

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and wife are officially parents

'Merry Men 3' is this week's most-watched Nollywood movie with ₦33.4 million

'Merry Men 3' is this week's most-watched Nollywood movie with ₦33.4 million

'Yours Forever' is an official selection for AFRIFF 2023

'Yours Forever' is an official selection for AFRIFF 2023

Nigerian celebrities mourn victims of #EndSARS protests 3 years after

Nigerian celebrities mourn victims of #EndSARS protests 3 years after

Mayorkun stays in touch with 'Love.. For Free' EP [Review]

Mayorkun stays in touch with 'Love.. For Free' EP [Review]

Mr Macaroni demands immediate release of #EndSARS protesters arrested in 2020

Mr Macaroni demands immediate release of #EndSARS protesters arrested in 2020

Pulse Sports

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Dapper Music is defining Street music in Afrobeats

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists