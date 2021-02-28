On February 26, 2021, veteran Nigerian producer, Dokta Frabz died in Maryland, USA, where he's been for a while with his family. But before then, he was one of Nigeria's most bankable music producers and hitmakers.

He never really had a tag, but Nigerian artists would hail him on records to give him some identity.

ALSO READ: Remembering Dokta Frabz

Here are the top three times times Nigerian artists hailed Dokta Frabz on a record;

3..) "Dokta Frabz about to go crazy on this one"

At the time, Frabz's then-girlfriend, Omawumi was on a Trap-Sung record that became a hit in Nigeria. Alongside other Frabz-produced Trap hits, it was an early example of the workable templates in Nigerian music if worked properly.

The song was an introspective piece of storytelling and gratitude by the late DaGrin.

ALSO READ: Dokta Frabz passes away in the US

2.) "Dokta Frabz on the beat, make I tell you say no long thing"

On his first official piece of production with his then collaborators, Dokta Frabz went psycho enough for D'Banj to mention his name. The beat for 'Jasi' was a fusion of sped up Hip-Hop percussion and Afro-pop elements.

It was such a unique record and it still is.

1.) "Ye Ye, Dokta Frabz don cure my craze, woah woah... Starboy! Ye Ye, Dokta Frabz o yeeee!"

That was Nigerian superstar, Wizkid on his 2014 single, 'Bombay' which featured Nigerian rap star, Phyno. He was so drunk on the beat, he consistently bellowed at the quality of the Dancehall beat that Frabz had handed to him. Knowing that Wizkid seldom writes his lyrics down, it's safe to say those opening lines represent his actual reaction upon hearing that beat.