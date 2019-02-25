Hip-Hop in Nigeria is enjoying reinvigorated spark over the past 12 months and rap cyphers are playing a consequential role in that.

Few musicians get to a certain level in their career where their major moves most often spark a chain of reactions on the scene. One of the fortunate few when it comes to Hip-hop in Nigeria is rapper MI Abaga.

When in 2017, he released the polarizing single ''You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives'', his words triggered a community of rappers rushing to the studio to drop a response and state their case.

Fair to say, two years down the line, some of them have indeed 'fixed up their lives.' In January 2019, M.I alongside rappers A-Q, Loose Kaynon and Blaqbonez again teamed up on the LAMB Cypher and outside sparking some angry reactions, it has also pushed other rappers in that cypher direction.

With the second month of the year just about coming to its end, there have been dozens of cyphers released, both from recognized acts and upcoming talents, like the Freshboy and 1897 Cyphers.

But while there is none that has caused as much excitement as that of the LAMB cypher, they all have been unique in bringing something interesting to the scene.

Just so we don't get it twisted, Cyphers have always been a part of the fabric of the Nigerian rap scene, especially since its evolution in the late nineties.

The likes of the Swat Root assemble, a collective of rappers based in Abuja featuring the likes of Modenine, Terry Tha Rapman, Overdose, Six Foot Plus and Pherowshuz constantly released videos of their studio freestyle sessions.

The hit single, 'Oya' by Da Trybe started off as a freestyle extended to introduce the new members of the clique, while the BET Cypher that featured for the first time a select number of Nigerian rappers in 2011 remains a watershed moment in the history of the art form.

Cyphers are as old as the culture itself, but as the chase for commercial acclaim got intensified, so also did we witness the neglect for that part of the culture.

But we really can't do without these cyphers as they play a defining role in the growth and strengthening of the genre especially the underground scene.

Here are five reasons why rap cyphers are good for the Nigerian rap culture

1. Cyphers contribute significantly towards the survival and sustenance of hip hop.

With so much discussion about the state of the art-form in the past few years, cyphers either sponsored by brands or collectively released by a group of emcees gives some form of refreshing assurance that while its popularity may be debated, the existence of true talents cannot.

2. Cyphers provide a level playing ground for all classes of rappers as it requires little to no monetary or material input to bring to life.

While rappers have gone on to become really successful mainstream artists, hip-hop as a genre prides itself as one not measured by charts, or platinum plaques. No one gets judged aesthetically with cyphers, no one really cares about your age nor the size of your pockets, it is a simple case of who is spitting the best bars in terms of lyrical dexterity, rhetorical wit and engaging punchlines.

3. The spontaneity of cyphers help retain the authenticity that is a major feature of rap as an art-form.

4. Hip-hop has excelled the most as an organic culture unbound by industry rules and cyphers provide the broken down gates where competition is allowed to thrive as its best and the fans usually play an active part in attimes deciding the winner which sparks some level of attention and cult following.

5. Cyphers also provide grounds where rappers can build a reputation and make a name for themselves.