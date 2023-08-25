ADVERTISEMENT
5 key Spotify features that enhances your listening experience

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify is one of the major streaming platforms used by Nigerian music and podcast listeners.

Here are 5 features that enhance music consumption on Spotify.

Spotify’s “Made For You” feature is where listeners can access various playlists that have been specifically made for them and are updated regularly.

Users can easily find songs they might like compiled into playlists arranged according to genre, artist, mood, and even decade.

These playlists are created based on a person’s listening habits, which include tracks they like, save, skip, repeat, or share on the app.

One of Spotify’s algorithm-based playlists, “Discover Weekly'' is a playlist of 30 songs that a user has not streamed before curated and updated by Spotify every Monday.

With a variety of artists to explore, Discover Weekly caters to the needs of music lovers, helping them to discover artists, genres, or songs they might like, but haven’t come across, yet.

This playlist becomes more personalised and tailored to your tastes, the more you use it.

This is a feature that feel like that friend who is excited to learn about things that you love the most, to buy them for you.

The platform serves up to six personalised playlists based on your favourite songs and related music you might enjoy.

Each of the personalised playlists is different and can be as diverse as a user’s listening habits. As the name suggests, this playlist updates daily so you know the vibes never stop.

Fridays are popular for releases of music around the world. Spotify knows this and has created a playlist that caters to that.

These songs are new releases from artists that you follow. It helps music lovers keep up to date with the latest releases from artists they love.

It is a playlist created based on songs, artists, and albums you select on Spotify, and helps you find very similar songs that fit the genre or mood of a selected song or artist. The compilation is about 50 tracks following the mood of the initially selected song.

Adeayo Adebiyi

