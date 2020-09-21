It is established that the Nigerian entertainment industry is the hub of entertainment in Africa. Superstars have risen and ruled the globe, exporting afrobeat and the Nigerian story to all corners of the world. Be it in movies, music, or any part of the creative industry, Nigeria can beat her chest with pride, knowing that she is the African leader.

This article takes a pick of some of the most promising young talents tipped to be future superstars. From the world-renowned Emmanuella to Africa's brightest kid DJ, DJ Young Money, to the massively talented singer and dancer, Makayla, and the audacious kid rapper Ahmed Stayboy, Nigeria is already nurturing the next generation of stars.

1. EMMANUELLA

Emmanuella Samuel was born in 2010, she is an incredible talent that was discovered by Mark Angel. With his help, she came into limelight, her popularity started right after the comedy skit "This Is Not My Real Face Oh"; she is currently one of the most popular celebrity kids not only in Nigeria but worldwide. As a young girl, she has won a catalog of prestigious awards internationally, locally and an ambassador to many brands. Emmanuella is no doubt the future “Regina Daniel” of Nollywood if her handlers maintain what ever they are doing to her brand and talent right now.

Emmanuella

2. AHMED STAR BOY

Ahmed hit the limelight when as a thirteen-year-old after he impressed Wizkid at his Eko Hotel show in 2018. Wizkid signed the Ogun state born rapper to his record label, preparing him to hit the big stage as a kid star. Ahmed is one of the few kids in the music industry that has all it takes to lead the next generation of artistes in the rap music genre in Africa

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record,” Wizkid said to young Ahmed at his homecoming concert.

3. MAKAYLA MALAKA

This new on the block, popularly known as Makayla, has already achieved feats most of her peers in the music industry are yet to unlock. The talented and inspiring singer, at just eight years old, has affably animated Deĺta state indigenes. She definitely has a potential award-winning album in her belt with hit tracks that enjoy regular airplay across the country. Managed by her parents, Makayla looks every bit the future “Yemi Alade” of the Nigerian music industry, especially given the inspirational yet danceable content of her music.

Makayla Malaka [Dabigal]

4. DJ YOUNG MONEY

Disk Jockeying is a very lucrative part of the entertainment business world over and the youngest DJ in Africa is none other than thirteen-year old Nigerian DJ Young Money. The kid turntable guru made headlines when he played at Tinubu's birthday in 2016. The multiple award-winning DJ is famed to have performed for eight straight hours at the Eko charity event. Since then, there has been no stopping for Africa's best Kid DJ.

DJ Young Money [Concise]

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

-----

About the author: John Attah is a filmmaker, screenwriter and author of two books.