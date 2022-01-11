RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

4‌ ‌Collaborations‌ ‌that‌ ‌must‌ ‌happen this decade!‌ ‌

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

By‌ ‌fire,‌ ‌by‌ ‌thunder.‌ ‌

Davido & Wizkid
Davido & Wizkid

There are specific collaborations we‌ ‌can't‌ ‌help‌ ‌but‌ ‌daydream‌ ‌about, whether‌ ‌it's‌ ‌between‌ ‌two‌ ‌queens,‌ two‌ ‌upcoming‌ ‌proteges or two‌ ‌kings.

‌Several factors contribute to this hype. One is rivalry, warring ‌fanbases‌ logging heads at one another for any reason. Another factor is just the mere desire to witness two geniuses merge talents in order to produce beautiful music ‌that will showcase Nigerian‌ ‌excellence to an attentive global audience.

In‌ ‌this‌ ‌piece,‌ among a vast scope of Nigerian artists, ‌we will ‌consider ‌four‌ potential ‌collaborations‌ ‌that‌ we hope will come to pass–Due to how‌ ‌they‌ ‌complement‌ ‌one‌ ‌another‌ ‌regarding‌ ‌vocal delivery,‌ songwriting‌ style, live performances and‌ ‌overall‌ ‌charisma.‌

‌Note that some‌ ‌of‌ ‌these‌ ‌features are‌ ‌highly‌ ‌likely‌ ‌to‌ ‌happen,‌ while‌ others, we must‌ ‌keep‌ ‌our‌ ‌fingers‌ crossed‌.‌ ‌So, which‌ of these ‌potential collaborations ‌thrills you the most?

Ayra‌ ‌Starr‌ & ‌Tems‌:‌ ‌2019‌ ‌saw‌ ‌the‌ ‌breakout‌ ‌of‌ ‌Tems,‌ ‌with‌ ‌her‌ ‌Loud single,‌ ‌Try‌ ‌me,‌ ‌a‌ ‌song‌‌ that‌ ‌not‌ only ‌climbed ‌charts‌ ‌but also ‌satiated ‌the Gen-Z‌ ‌demographic‌ ‌aim vogue,‌ ‌craving more‌ ‌young female‌ ‌voices‌ ‌in‌ ‌African music entertainment.‌ ‌Less‌ ‌than‌ ‌two‌ ‌years‌ after,‌ ‌18-year-old‌ Beninese- Nigerian‌, ‌who was Mavin's‌ ‌newest‌ ‌signee‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌time, ‌was‌ ‌activated.‌ ‌Although‌ ‌Ayra‌ ‌Starr's self-titled EP‌ Ayra Starr ‌received‌ ‌a warm‌ ‌reception, it quickly attracted harsh‌ ‌comparisons‌ ‌with Tems across social media.

Tems & Ayra Starr
Tems & Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria

Regardless,‌ ‌Ayra‌ ‌Starr's‌ ‌winsome character ‌and‌ ‌reaffirming belief‌ of her celestial calling ‌added‌ ‌with‌ ‌her‌ ‌critically‌ ‌acclaimed‌ ‌debut‌ ‌album‌ ‌19‌ ‌&‌ ‌Dangerous‌ silenced ‌nay-sayers ‌while establishing her career ‌in‌ ‌a starry ‌trajectory.

Alongside‌ ‌the‌ ‌emerging‌ ‌new‌ ‌wave‌ ‌of‌ ‌female‌ ‌artists‌ ‌dropping‌ ‌their‌ ‌eclectic‌ ‌take‌s ‌on‌ ‌Afrobeats,‌ ‌Tems‌ ‌ le sensations have amassed‌ ‌potent fanbases‌ ‌while making international‌ ‌exploits‌. ‌Thanks‌ ‌to‌ ‌the fantastic body of works they have released,‌ ‌remarkable‌ ‌features‌ they have maximized ‌and‌ elite management‌ ‌behind‌ ‌their‌ ‌respective‌ ‌brands.‌ ‌

If‌ ‌these‌ ‌two‌ ‌were‌ ‌to do‌ ‌a‌ ‌project someday‌ ‌together,‌ ‌Tems‌ ‌would‌ demonstrate essence [as proven] in melodious harmony while Ayra‌ ‌Starr‌ lits her‌ ‌teenage‌ ‌angst. Their collaboration will ‌spawn‌ songs for‌ ‌various‌ ‌settings; For‌ ‌the‌ ‌club‌ and blue‌ ‌moments‌—at the same time, create a soundtrack ‌that will encapsulate‌ ‌Black‌ ‌girl‌ ‌magic.‌ ‌ ‌

Rema‌ ‌&‌ ‌Fireboy‌ ‌DML‌:‌ ‌Although‌ ‌stan‌ ‌culture's norm of pitting‌ ‌two‌ ‌thriving‌ ‌artists‌ ‌against‌ ‌one‌ ‌another‌ ‌made‌ ‌its‌ ‌try,‌ ‌these‌ ‌two‌ ‌Guys have shown‌ ‌there is‌ room‌ ‌for‌ ‌love, friendship,‌ ‌and‌ ‌support at‌ ‌the‌ ‌top.‌ ‌With‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌flourishing‌ ‌titles‌ ‌to their catalogues,‌ ‌these‌ ‌new‌ ‌school‌ ‌acts,‌ ‌with‌ ‌their‌ ‌upcoming‌ ‌project‌ ‌‌'Monster,' are about‌ ‌to‌ ‌break‌ ‌the‌ ‌preceding generation's toxic beef‌/rivalry model.‌ ‌

Rema‌ ‌& ‌Fireboy‌ ‌DML‌:‌
Rema‌ ‌& ‌Fireboy‌ ‌DML‌:‌ Pulse Nigeria

Rema and Fireboy DML have‌ ‌different‌ ‌approaches‌ ‌to‌ ‌song-making.‌ ‌For‌ ‌example,‌ ‌Rema‌ ‌admits‌ ‌he‌ ‌prefers‌ ‌freestyling‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌booth‌‌, unlike‌ ‌the‌ ‌YBNL/EMPIRE‌ ‌singer‌, who‌ ‌will‌ ‌instead‌ ‌put‌ ‌pen‌ ‌to‌ ‌paper‌ ‌judging‌ ‌from‌ ‌his‌ ‌explicit‌ ‌lyrics‌ ‌layered‌ ‌with‌ ‌complex‌ ‌emotions.‌ ‌The‌ ‌result‌ ‌of‌ ‌these versatile artists' collaboration‌ ‌is‌ sure to be another‌ ‌banger; However, what's uncertain‌ is‌ ‌what‌ ‌form‌ ‌it‌ ‌will‌ ‌take.‌ ‌Will‌ ‌Rema‌ ‌Rap‌ ‌while‌ ‌Fireboy‌ ‌leads‌ ‌the‌ ‌chorus? Will‌ ‌it‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌pure‌ ‌African‌ ‌jam? Will‌ ‌it‌ ‌be‌ ‌freestyle?‌ ‌Or‌ ‌will‌ ‌Fireboy's‌ ‌presence‌ ‌inspire‌ ‌Rema‌ ‌to‌ ‌put‌ ‌his‌ ‌reserved‌ ‌emotions‌ ‌into‌ ‌definitive‌ ‌lyrics‌ ‌as‌ ‌seen‌ ‌in‌ ‌2020s‌‌ ‌Peace‌ ‌of‌ ‌mind‌? Time will tell.

Yemi‌ ‌Alade‌ ‌&‌ ‌Tiwa‌ ‌Savage‌:‌ ‌Yemi‌ ‌Alade's‌ ‌incorporation‌ ‌of‌ pan-African & cross-genre elements such as ‌dancehall,‌ ‌gospel,‌ ‌‌Ivorian Coupé-décalé‌,‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌‌highlife,‌ complimented‌ ‌by‌ ‌Tiwa‌ ‌Savage's‌ ‌Afro-pop‌ ‌mastery,‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌wish‌ ‌come‌ ‌true.‌ ‌

SURPRISE OF THE YEAR! TIWA SAVAGE AND YEMI ALADE PERFORM ON STAGE TOGETHER

Looking‌ ‌back‌ ‌at‌ ‌their‌ ‌discography‌ ‌and‌ contributions to‌ ‌Afrobeat‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌2010s,‌‌ It is‌ ‌almost‌ ‌unbelievable‌ ‌that‌ ‌our two‌ ‌matriarchs‌‌ do not ‌have‌ ‌a‌ single ‌together.‌ ‌Of course, stirred‌ ‌negativity‌ ‌by‌ ‌known‌ ‌and‌ ‌unknown‌ ‌reasons‌ ‌have‌ ‌caused‌ ‌a‌ ‌supremacy‌ ‌battle‌. ‌But‌ ‌in‌ ‌an‌ ‌era when female‌ ‌alliances‌ ‌are‌ ‌crucial‌ ‌to‌ ‌elevation,‌ ‌it‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌rewarding for all parties that‌‌ ‌Mama‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌and‌ ‌Mama‌ ‌Jam‌-Jam‌ champion ‌causes‌ ‌and‌ ‌break‌ ‌down‌ ‌barriers‌ ‌together by doing what they do best.

Yemi Alade & Tiwa savage
Yemi Alade & Tiwa savage Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid‌ ‌&‌ ‌Davido:‌ ‌‌After‌ ‌a‌ ‌decade‌ ‌of‌ ‌dominating‌ ‌the‌ ‌industry‌ ‌with‌ ‌classics‌ ‌since‌ ‌their‌ ‌break‌ out‌ ‌in‌ ‌2011, during the 30BG concert in‌ ‌2017,‌ Davido brought‌ Wizkid to‌ ‌perform‌ ‌alongside‌ ‌him‌ ‌on‌ ‌stage.‌ ‌For everyone who witnessed physically and virtually, It‌ ‌was‌‌ ‌an‌ ‌epic‌ moment that beheld the GOATS in brotherhood glory.

WIZKID AND DAVIDO'S PERFORMANCE AT DAVIDO'S 30 BILLION CONCERT

Finally,‌ ‌years‌ ‌of‌ ‌alleged discord were put to rest. What was expected to transcend from that point was a ‌highly‌ ‌anticipated‌ ‌joint‌ ‌release.‌ ‌Yet, fast forward to five years‌ ‌later‌‌, we‌ are still waiting.

‌Nonetheless, despite their detachment, OBO and Big Wiz‌ ‌have‌ ‌achieved‌ ‌numerous‌ ‌commendable feats‌ ‌in‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌categories.‌ ‌Their‌ ‌continuous‌ ‌growth is ‌one thing, but‌ the dominating position in the music game these two have maintained is another. ‌Although‌ ‌the‌ ‌two‌ ‌figures ‌contrast‌ ‌on‌ primary fonts,‌ ‌one‌ ‌‌‌title‌ ‌consistent with their journey and Identity members of 30BG or Wizkid FC attest to is that they are both 'Certified‌ ‌Hitmakers'.‌

Another noteworthy feature that makes a collab from these two, skin-chilling, hair-standing, heart-throbbing, [whatever adjective that comes to mind!] is the‌ ‌distinction‌ ‌of ‌energy‌ ‌level‌ ‌they possess.

