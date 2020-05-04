The awards ceremony was held without an audience, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nevertheless, it was a successful programme, punctuated by big performances and deserved winners.

#3MusicAwards20: See full list of winners

Sarkodie was the biggest winner on the night, bagging five awards, including the Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year.

The rapper also emerged as the Music Man of the Year, as well as the Best Collaboration of the Year.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene was adjudged Highlife Artiste Of The Year, while Kofi Kinaata walked home with the Song of the Year award.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2020 3Music Awards:

Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)

Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)

Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)

Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)

Fan Army of the Year – SarkNation

Hiphop Song of the Year – Kofi Mole (Don’t Be Late)

Next Rated Act – Soorebia

Hiplife /Hiphop Act of the Year – Sarkodie

Male Act of the Year – Sarkodie

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Saara)

Highlife Act of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Outstanding Achievement Awards – Reggie Rockstone, Dennis Tawiah & Ewurama Badu

African Act of the Year – Teni

Breakthrough Act of the Year – Fameye

DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky

Female of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

Album of the Year – Okyeame Kwame (Made In Ghana)

Music Video of the Year – Amaarae

Best Performer of the Year – Samini

Best Rap Performance – Sarkodie (Who Da Man)

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Kelvyn Boy (Mea)

Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)