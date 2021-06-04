3 dancers emerge as winners in the #StandTogetherChallenge by ONE
Following the culmination of its #StandTogether dance challenge on Twitter, ONE has announced the three emerging winners from the dance contest, who will go on to receive a special shout out from their favourite Stand Together celebrities as well as a goody bag containing a host of other prizes including branded T-shirts, USB drives and writing pads.
- Adeyinka Funmilola - @Funky_Lhola
- Bashiru Kolawole - @kola_koIz
- Uchenna Deborah Okoh - @Iam_Debie
Through March 1st to April 31st, ONE challenged people to share a video on Twitter of their special dance moves to a verse of the #StandTogether song for a chance to win a celebrity shootout and special gifts from ONE.
The challenge recorded entries from dancers across Africa in solidarity for African unity and responsible action towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The Stand Together song which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo and released in July 2020 calls Africans to take a stand against COVID-19, and features ten musicians from across Africa; 2Baba, Ahmed Soultan, Ben Pol, Teni, Yemi Alade, Amanda Black, Stanley Enow, Gigi La Mayne, Prodigio and Betty G.
To download and enjoy the #StandTogether song, click here https://audiomack.com/one-africa/song/stand-together and join the #StandTogether movement.
