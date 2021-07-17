RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2inch releases new single, 'KA Fire'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Produced by talented beat maker, Olumix, this is one groovy tune to add to your music playlist.

2inch releases new single, 'KA Fire.' (TBD)

2inch, one of Nigeria’s Afropop raving stars hops on the widely accepted Amapaino trend in delivering his latest jam, KA Fire.

Recommended articles

Mullas Record Label’s frontier, 2inch finally releases his long-awaited single titled, “KA Fire.”

The “Sweet Potato” crooner has been described as one of the most versatile raving characters in the music space, thus has he proved in this new Amapiano infused beat.

Still basking in the glory of his 2019 debut body of work, “Grass To Grace” EP; this new single sees 2inch in an obvious growth in rhythm, flow, lyricism, display of versatility, and musical ambiance.

Each verse of this song is a classic melodious banger, with a smooth engagement from the beat and singer.

Notwithstanding this ever-challenging music industry, this swiftly addictive catchy tune is going to be widely accepted and doing justice to our clubs and speakers.

As a matter of fact, this single will be the artist’s debut single of the year.

In the coming months, there is every certainty 2inch has something cooking up for his fans as he has come to change the game in the industry.

Produced by talented beat maker, Olumix, this is one groovy tune to add to your music playlist.

HtmlCode

Listen: https://ditto.fm/ka-fire

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2inch releases new single, 'KA Fire'

Savage joins Dvpper Music family after debut single with Buju

Davido, E-Money, D'banj others storm socialite Obi Cubana's mum's burial

Iyabo Ojo reacts to news of the death of herbalist who called her names over Baba Ijesha rape case

Watch the official trailer for new Amy Winehouse documentary 'Reclaiming Amy'

Izu Ojukwu's '76' set to premiere on Netflix

Actually, ‘Illegal Music III’ remains MI Abaga’s most vulnerable moment as an artist [Pulse Anniversary Review]

Nigerian Idol winner, Kingdom, gets Bayelsa Govt scholarship

BBNaija's Ka3na's husband gifts her a house as she turns 27