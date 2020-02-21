On February 21, 2020, Nigerian legend, 2baba will release his seventh studio album, 'Warriors' on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The announcement was made via 2baba's Instagram account. In the announcement, the legend wrote, "Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors."

The album will be a follow-up to 2014 effort, Ascension. Although 2baba released the commemorative Face2Face 10.0 and compilation album, Rewind.Select.Update, they are not original albums.

The album will be his fifth album release under Hypertek and it will be a commemorative effort for 20 years of excellence in Nigerian music.

Here is a pre-order link for the album.