It is the red season, the season of love, and like they say if music be the food of love, simply play on.

Yesterday, we helped curate a playlist of 10 songs that should guide you all through this special day.

We are however taking it a step further by celebrating those who have during the course of their career consistently supplied us with love ballads and romantic melodies that has tingled not just our hearts but also helped us score a few quotable love lines.

Here are 10 Nigerian artists you should be listening to this Valentine's day

2face Idibia

Very few artists can boast of the type of discography that 2Baba has. From his very first solo album ''Grass 2 Grace'' which included the monster single, 'African Queen', 2face has been consistent in delivering those love songs that have become major staples in his career.

Essential Records: 'True Love', 'Let Somebody Love You', 'Rainbow', 'Outside', 'Be There'

Simi

Simi moved to the forefront of established names with the release of her album, Simisola in 2017. The album backed by a number of love ballads helped spark a meteoric rise towards fame and appreciation of her talents.

Essential Records: 'Joromi', 'Lovin', 'Gone For Good', 'One Kain'

Darey

The former OAP and third place winner at the 2004 edition of Project Fame Academy has a soulful voice and has over the years delivered nothing but amazing music.

Darey is another who holds a charm when he sings, with a chunk of his music dedicated to celebrating love. In previous years, he even hosted the annual Valentine’s concert, 'Love Like A Movie.'

Essential Records: 'The Way You Are', 'Escalade', 'No Stars', 'Special Forever', 'Orekelewa'

Timi Dakolo

How Timi Dakolo only has one album to his name is an offence criminal on all counts, one he has however announced will be corrected this year with the release of his sophomore project.

The winner of the inaugural edition of Idols West Africa in 2007 is blessed with a baritone voice that he uses effectively in making knees go weak when he sings.

A host of his songs are delivered in a very passionate manner but his most common subject matter has to be his heart wrenching emotional love tracks mostly dedicated to his wife.

Essential Records: 'Iyawo Mi', 'Medicine', 'The Vow', 'I Never Know Say'

Praiz

Praiz is a powerhouse vocalist, one whose bellowing vocals and finely carved looks have endeared him to an admirable number of female fans to whom his music largely caters to.

The RnB artist released his debut album, ''Rich and Famous'' in 2014 with the follow-up tape, ''2 Minutes EP'' released on Valentine's day 2018 featuring five love inspired records.

Essential Records: Champagne & Flowers, If I Fall, I Love You, 'A Woman's Need', 'Heartbeat'

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold made his industry entrance with the single, 'Sade'. 'Sade' told the story of the particular one he had wanted for a long time to be part of his life.

And even though his music touches on a range of topics, that debut song ultimately continue to define the course of his sound.

Essential Records: 'Orente', 'Only Girl', 'Ready', 'Surrender', 'No Forget'

Johnny Drille

As a vocalist, and as a songwriter, Johnny Drille is fast becoming one of the most prominent names on the R&B/Alternative scene.

His music serenades in a sincere and captivating manner. Johnny Drille makes dreamy songs and when he hosted the first episodes of his 'Johnny Room' concert in Lagos and Abuja in 2018, it was no surprise to see the venue packed with mostly young ladies screaming his name and singing along to his songs.

Essential Records: 'Wait For Me', 'Romeo and Juliet', 'My Beautiful Love', 'Start All Over'

Waje

Waje is a queen. A soul diva, one that breathes love and emotions in her music.

Last year, she released her second album, ''Red Velvet'', which is a collection of some of the finest love stories fully fleshed with exotic perspectives of relationship occurrences.

Essential songs: 'UDUE', 'Onye', 'Oko Mi', 'Be Mine', 'I Wish'

Banky W

Banky W is in the race to represent his constituency Eti-Osa at the Federal House but before getting here, his reputation for being able to wrap his listeners around his every words is well fame.

From declaring himself as the King of R&B on ''R&BW'' in 2013 to the special renditions on the ''Songs About U'' released four years later, Banky W succeeds in taking you on a love excursion that usually arrives at a place of happy endings.

Essential Records: 'Strong Thing', 'Yes/No', 'All I Want Is You', 'Love U Baby'

Tiwa Savage

Even though, she is more distinguished by her pop and party themed bangers, Tiwa Savage has contributed quite a lot of love anthems since her return to the country, when she released the song, 'Kele Kele Love.'

A number of her songs sees her take stock of her love life while she boldly warms you with her deep grooves and interesting collaborations.

Essential Records: 'Ife Wa Gbona', 'Lova Lova', 'Darlin', 'My Darlin', 'All Over'