ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said he built the studio because he was inducted as a fellow into the university's School of Music.

2Baba is a legend in the Nigerian music industry [Channels TV]
2Baba is a legend in the Nigerian music industry [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

2baba disclosed this during a breakfast chat, organised by The 2baba Foundation, held in Lagos.

He said he was inducted as a fellow into the university's School of Music, which he treasures.

"I built the multi-million music studio in OAU because I was given an honourary degree, as a fellow of the school of music of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was really huge honour for me and I promised them I was going to build a standard music studio for the school, which I did.

"My aim is to give the students a standard space for creativity and I hope that the next generation of super stars will emanate from there.

"Also, my next album will be packaged in that studio," 2baba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Nothing is too small to give,' 2baba wants more love for IDPs in Nigeria

'Nothing is too small to give,' 2baba wants more love for IDPs in Nigeria

3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'

3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'

2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU

2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Omah Lay is helping others heal with 'Boy Alone' Deluxe

Omah Lay is helping others heal with 'Boy Alone' Deluxe

Burna Boy apologises to Netherlands fans for cancelled concert, announces new date

Burna Boy apologises to Netherlands fans for cancelled concert, announces new date

BBTitans' Khosi shares truth about relationship with Yemi Cregx

BBTitans' Khosi shares truth about relationship with Yemi Cregx

Yvonne Nelson opens up about aborted pregnancy with Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson opens up about aborted pregnancy with Sarkodie

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Top 5 music performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023