2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU
2baba disclosed this during a breakfast chat, organised by The 2baba Foundation, held in Lagos.
He said he was inducted as a fellow into the university's School of Music, which he treasures.
"I built the multi-million music studio in OAU because I was given an honourary degree, as a fellow of the school of music of the university.
"That was really huge honour for me and I promised them I was going to build a standard music studio for the school, which I did.
"My aim is to give the students a standard space for creativity and I hope that the next generation of super stars will emanate from there.
"Also, my next album will be packaged in that studio," 2baba said.
