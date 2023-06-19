2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU

2baba disclosed this during a breakfast chat, organised by The 2baba Foundation, held in Lagos.

He said he was inducted as a fellow into the university's School of Music, which he treasures.

"I built the multi-million music studio in OAU because I was given an honourary degree, as a fellow of the school of music of the university.

"That was really huge honour for me and I promised them I was going to build a standard music studio for the school, which I did.

"My aim is to give the students a standard space for creativity and I hope that the next generation of super stars will emanate from there.