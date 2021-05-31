RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2Baba salutes Wizkid for finding his sound on 'Sounds From The Other Side' and 'Made In Lagos'

Motolani Alake

Wizkid has also responded by appreciating 2Baba's genuineness.

2baba and 2face in a Hennessy ad. (Hennessy)

On May 27, 2021, Award-winning Nigerian legend, 2baba saluted Wizkid for finding his sound on Sounds From The Other Side and Made In Lagos.

In a message, 2baba wrote that, "One of the greatest things to happen to any musician is to find his distinct sound. Listening to your STFOS and MIL albums, I see you have found yours. It's a beautiful thing young don, it was all a dream."

Wizkid then responded on Instagram stories that, "Wow! Means a lot coming from a legend I grew up admiring. Thank you @Official2Baba, this made my day."

Wizkid and 2baba recently collaborated on the latter's last album, Warriors. The song was titled, 'Body.'

