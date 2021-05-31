2Baba salutes Wizkid for finding his sound on 'Sounds From The Other Side' and 'Made In Lagos'
Wizkid has also responded by appreciating 2Baba's genuineness.
In a message, 2baba wrote that, "One of the greatest things to happen to any musician is to find his distinct sound. Listening to your STFOS and MIL albums, I see you have found yours. It's a beautiful thing young don, it was all a dream."
Wizkid then responded on Instagram stories that, "Wow! Means a lot coming from a legend I grew up admiring. Thank you @Official2Baba, this made my day."
Wizkid and 2baba recently collaborated on the latter's last album, Warriors. The song was titled, 'Body.'
