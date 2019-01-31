2Baba, MI Abaga, Teni d Entertainer and other Nigerian artists unite their voices on the collaborative song 'Not For Sale.'

Top Nigerian music artists are not taking a back seat in this election season but are lending their voice to ensure a prosperous future.

A powerful combination of 2Baba Idibia, MI Abaga, Teni d Entertainer, Chidinma Ekile, Waje, Umar M Shareef & Cobhams Asuquo voices are passing a message in this song 'Not For Sale.'

The song entreats Nigerians, as advocates of change, to not sell their votes because the power to change the nation for the better is in every one of us as.

The song also encourages a non-violent electoral process by everyone as they come out to exercise their civic responsibility.

The song was produced by Cobhams Asuquo, Shot and Edited by Paul Gambit, directed by Bobby Hai.

This song was produced for INEC within its partnership with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) and support from the European Union.