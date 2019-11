Artist: 2Baba

Song Title: O Gara

Genre: Dancehall, Reggaeton, Boogaloo, Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 14, 2019

Label: Hypertek

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is 2Baba's third single of 2019. On it, the Nigerian legend discusses the most important things in life. He discusses the inevitability of certain excesses of humanity.

Ratings: 8.5/10

You can listen to the song below;