2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

In a post to mark the start of the new year, the multi-award-winning musician hailed the new crop of Afrobeats superstars while also joking about how he has turned into an upcoming artist.

For readers wondering what "New Cats" means, this is a colloquial term used to describe a new group of individuals leading a sector. In the context of the Nigerian music industry, the term was famously used by megastar Davido to describe the new set of stars exporting Afrobeats during an interview that generated controversy as Davido included Burna Boy in his list of Afrobeats New Cats.

In his post, 2Baba saluted the new cats while also promising to go hard in 2024. The legend said he is in the kitchen cooking new materials as he intends to give his peers a run for their money in 2023.

