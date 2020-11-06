Details/Takeaway: The song is about a chance encounter between a guy and a girl who admire each other from a distance before falling in love with each other. The video tries to tell that story accordingly.

Parts of the video are reminiscent of the storyline on J.Cole's 'Work Out.' This was by far the best song on Warriors.

Date: November 5, 2020

Song Title: Target You

Artist: 2baba

Genre: Afro-pop, AfroR&B

Producer: TBA

Album: Warriors

Video Director: Unlimited LA.

Label: Hypertek Digital

