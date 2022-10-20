2022 Felabration: How Femi Kuti, Made, Pasuma, Ice Prince Nasty C led over 250 entertainers to 7-day concert

Organisers of the music, art, and fashion festival confirmed that the 2022 edition with the theme ‘Fear not 4 man,’ has the highest number of attendance in all the activities.

At least, over 250 music acts performed at the concert, which began on Monday, October 10, and culminated at a high crescendo on Sunday, October 16.

Further investigation proved that at least 30 music acts from different genres of music thrill attendees of the music festival daily.

The music concert was held at the new Afrikan Shrine under the administration of Femi and Yeni Kuti and the Felabration organising committee.

The Central Business District of Alausa was filled with different activities as music and art enthusiasts thronged the new Afrikan Shrine to attend the 7-day music show, which was hosted by Omo Baba 1.

The entertainers, including rising stars, trooped in to enjoy the music concert that witnessed scintillating performances.

Some of the music acts that performed at the show include Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Omawumi, Victor AD, Ice Prince, Nasty C, Pasuma, Goya Menor, BOJ, Small Doctor, Do2tun Energy Gad, VictOny, BBNaija winner Whitemoney, Olakira, DJ Xclusive, Edaoto, Shanko Rasheed, Sule Alao Malaika, Candy Bleakz, Terry G, Rema, Remi Aluko, Styl-plus, Ara, Faze, Lorraine Lionheart, and Neo Phlames amongst several others.

The music concert had 7Up Nigeria leading the sponsors while other brands like Claymore, Golden Penny noodles, Gulder, Trophy Stout, Legend, Supa Komando, Chelsea Dry Gin, and Lagos State Government.

