1da Banton, Zlatan are unperturbed in new video for 'No Sleeping'

The feel-good video is directed by Squareball Entertainment boss, Adasa Cookey who has worked with several A-listers including Davido , Femi Kuti, Wande Coal, Runtown , amongst many others. The video perfectly compliments the song’s carefree, fun and party-esque content.

Back in June, 1da Banton released his summer jam 'Summer Love' which enjoyed a warm reception from listeners. With the visuals of 'No Sleeping' set to further propel it further into the limelight, it's expected to be the next hit from the red hot artist.