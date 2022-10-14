RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats act 1da Banton has dropped a new single he calls 'Ego'.

1da Banton
1da Banton

Artist: 1da Banton

Read Also

Song Title: Ego

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: Pimpzbeat

Song Art:

1da Banton - 'Ego'
1da Banton - 'Ego' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 36 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Squareball Ent. Limited

Details/Takeaway: ‘Ego’ is the latest release in what has been a string of impeccable records by 1da Banton. In the new single, he accentuates his lover boy mantra reassuring his love interest that the reward for her loyalty is ego; meaning “money” in Igbo Language. “As long as say you go dey my side oo I go give you money, money, ego,” just as the lyrics depicts.

‘Ego’ is produced by talented producer, Pimpzbeat and it serves as 1da Banton’s third official single for 2022; a year which has been nothing short of defining for the singer. The song is complemented with a befitting music video directed by Adasa Cookey.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album

DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album

1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'

1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'

ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

Wadude taps Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tboless RG, and many more for Slaughter House Concert

Wadude taps Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tboless RG, and many more for Slaughter House Concert

Rising Afrobeats act Raphael drops new single 'Bounce' featuring Dabz

Rising Afrobeats act Raphael drops new single 'Bounce' featuring Dabz

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Kizz Daniel, 1da Banton, Rema, Ninety and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Kizz Daniel, 1da Banton, Rema, Ninety and others

DJ Voyst taps Victony for new Amapiano hit 'B.O.A (Base On Analysis)'

DJ Voyst taps Victony for new Amapiano hit 'B.O.A (Base On Analysis)'

Small Doctor & Mr. Eazi join forces for new single 'See Me'

Small Doctor & Mr. Eazi join forces for new single 'See Me'

T.I Blaze returns with new single 'Lock Up'

T.I Blaze returns with new single 'Lock Up'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Steve Osagie

Condolences pour in as Nigerian Entertainment industry mourns Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

AG Baby, Olamide, Pheelz

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals