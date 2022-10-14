1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'

Details/Takeaway: ‘Ego’ is the latest release in what has been a string of impeccable records by 1da Banton. In the new single, he accentuates his lover boy mantra reassuring his love interest that the reward for her loyalty is ego; meaning “money” in Igbo Language. “As long as say you go dey my side oo I go give you money, money, ego,” just as the lyrics depicts.