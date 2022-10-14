Artist: 1da Banton
1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'
Fast-rising Afrobeats act 1da Banton has dropped a new single he calls 'Ego'.
Song Title: Ego
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Pimpzbeat
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 36 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Squareball Ent. Limited
Details/Takeaway: ‘Ego’ is the latest release in what has been a string of impeccable records by 1da Banton. In the new single, he accentuates his lover boy mantra reassuring his love interest that the reward for her loyalty is ego; meaning “money” in Igbo Language. “As long as say you go dey my side oo I go give you money, money, ego,” just as the lyrics depicts.
‘Ego’ is produced by talented producer, Pimpzbeat and it serves as 1da Banton’s third official single for 2022; a year which has been nothing short of defining for the singer. The song is complemented with a befitting music video directed by Adasa Cookey.
