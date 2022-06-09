'Summer Love' is another Afrobeats jam from the stables of the 'No Wahala' crooner and the video premiered on Thursday 9th June 2022 at 2:00 PM on YouTube.
1da Banton premieres visuals for new single 'Summer Love'
Talented Afrobeats Star, 1da Banton recently released a new exciting single 'Summer Love' and he has followed it up with freshly minted visuals.
The visuals brings to live the vibrant and exotic feeling of the summer.
Watch the video here.
