1da Banton premieres visuals for new single 'Summer Love'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented Afrobeats Star, 1da Banton recently released a new exciting single 'Summer Love' and he has followed it up with freshly minted visuals.

1da Banton - Summer Love
1da Banton - Summer Love

'Summer Love' is another Afrobeats jam from the stables of the 'No Wahala' crooner and the video premiered on Thursday 9th June 2022 at 2:00 PM on YouTube.

The visuals brings to live the vibrant and exotic feeling of the summer.

Watch the video here.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

