1da Banton drops the visuals for his hit record 'Family'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singer-songwriter, 1da Banton, returns to captivate audiences with the highly anticipated music video for his love-centric tune, 'Family.'

Through an enchanting lyrical narrative, 1da Banton eloquently expresses the unshakable devotion he holds for his ardent romantic interest, describing how she remains by his side through both serene and challenging times.

The fervent admiration and unwavering loyalty he proclaims serve as a testament to the profound bond they share.

The visual masterpiece accompanying the melodic composition showcases 1da Banton's impeccable craftsmanship.

Filmed amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Europe, the video was skillfully directed by the visionary Adasa Cookey, renowned for creating captivating visuals that amplify the essence of the songs. The music video for ‘Family’ serves as a flawless conduit to enhance the song's central message, forging an indelible connection with its viewers.

Over the years, 1da Banton has undoubtedly risen as an unstoppable force, garnering admiration and acclaim across Africa and Europe's musical landscape with his megahit 'No Wahala,' which is among the most streamed Afrobeats songs on Spotify.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

