1da Banton dazzles on new single 'Call Jehova'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented musician 1da Banton has released a new single titled 'Call Jehova'. The song is his first release of 2023 and he aims to start the year with another hit.

Artist: 1da Banton

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 27, 2022

Producer: Rugged

1da Banton - 'Call Jehova'
Length: 2 minutes 39 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sqaureball Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian superstar, 1da Banton starts the year (2023) with sagacity and positive energy as he rolls out a sizzling new single entitled 'Call Jehova'.

The new song exhibits 1da Banton's ability to put himself first by not neglecting his own needs while trying to impress 'Onome', just as he made visible through his lyrics: "Onome call Jehovah, if you get problem no dey call me, say make you call Jehovah."

Produced by talented beatsmith Rugged, ‘Call Jehova’ is one opener to what promises to be a spectacular year for 1da Banton.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

