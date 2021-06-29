RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Dear Fans,

1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album

I know it's been a while since I served you that sweet 1da Banton melody.

Recommended articles

I have gotten countless DMs and calls from you guys to serve something hot.

I am grateful that you stuck with me through this audio drought.

1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album
1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album Pulse Nigeria

I am excited to tell ya'll that we have an amazing album ready to hit the world and I strongly believe that with your support we can push this far and wide and make the world know its OVM time.

I have put together 14 new songs and one remix in the “Original Vibe Machine" (OVM) Album and I can't wait for ya'll to hear it.

First up is "No Wahala" dropping on the 2nd of July 2021.

1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album
1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album Pulse Nigeria

This is a song that best describes how I feel at this time of my life especially with current situation here in UAR. It's designed to uplift.

Then the ORIGINAL VIBE MACHINE (OVM) THE ALBUM - on the 23rd of JULY 2021.

Hit the link in my bio to pre-save them on your favourite music streaming platforms.

1da Banton is Back. Original o!

PREACH IT

#Featuredby1daBanton

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are top 15 most resonant producer tags in Nigerian music in 2020 [Pulse Lists]

UBA continues to innovate as RED Radio’s podcast now live 24/7

Kiiwii taps Lil5ive for celebratory record 'My Crew'

1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album

African Union unveils calendar for AFRIMA 2021

Lionsgate acquires 'A Soldier's Story II' for North American distribution

Regina Daniels shares video of her estranged parents together

BBNaija's Wathoni says she hardly thinks about marriage despite being seen to be desperate for it

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband set to hold lavish birthday for their son