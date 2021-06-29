1da Banton announces new project 'Original Vibe Machine (OVM)' The Album

I have gotten countless DMs and calls from you guys to serve something hot.

I am grateful that you stuck with me through this audio drought.

Pulse Nigeria

I am excited to tell ya'll that we have an amazing album ready to hit the world and I strongly believe that with your support we can push this far and wide and make the world know its OVM time.

I have put together 14 new songs and one remix in the “Original Vibe Machine" (OVM) Album and I can't wait for ya'll to hear it.

First up is "No Wahala" dropping on the 2nd of July 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

This is a song that best describes how I feel at this time of my life especially with current situation here in UAR. It's designed to uplift.

Then the ORIGINAL VIBE MACHINE (OVM) THE ALBUM - on the 23rd of JULY 2021.

Hit the link in my bio to pre-save them on your favourite music streaming platforms.

1da Banton is Back. Original o!

PREACH IT